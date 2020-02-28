Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Bongo’s YouTube workshop for YouTubers

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020
Culture Desk

In today's world YouTube is the most sought out platform for entertainment on social media. Like the rest of the world, YouTube channels are now competing with TV channels for entertaining the audiences in Bangladesh as well. YouTube has now become the source of not only entertainment but also the source of gathering insights and information apart from being the platform to showcase ones talent like cooking, singing, poetry recitation, acting, self-learning and more. Although a little late, commercial success has finally become a concern for the Bangladeshi Youtubers along with their popularity. To uphold this success, Bongo Studios had organised a 'YouTube workshop' recently for the YouTubers at a capital's grand restaurant.




The workshop conducted by senior manager of Bongo Studios, Ibrahim Mohammad, provided detailed insights of YouTube's updates for 2020 including but not limited to copyright, monetization issues, channel optimization and child safety policy. In his words, the digital platform 'Bongo' is continuously working towards helping and flourishing the YouTubers of Bangladesh. Bongo is not only working with the YouTubers and influencers of Bangladesh but also it is successfully spreading its operation in five other countries in the region. Bongo strives to quench the demand of digital entertainment by working closely with the YouTubers of Bangladesh and the network has over 500 channels.


