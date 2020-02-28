Video
‘Swapno Biliye Jai’ to be aired today on Maasranga TV

'Swapno Biliye Jai', a drama dedicated to the popular musician Prithwi Raj, is going to be aired today on Maasranga TV at 9.00 pm. The drama tells the story of a Canadian NRB Tomal. Working on a research project on child rights, Tomal explores Old Dhaka.  During the expedition, Tomal meets Biva and both fall in love with each other. Mahmud, a business tycoon hinders their dream.  The drama depicts fate of Tomal and Biva's love story that essentially revolves around money and muscle power. The drama stars Manoj Pramanik, Azmeri Asha, Majnun Mizan and Mushfiq Farhan.




The late popular musician Prithwi Raj has tuned and sung the song 'Eki Ghor' in this drama. Towfique Elahi has written and directed the drama.  Elahi says, "Eki Ghor is my first lyric. The musical motif I demanded in the song has been nicely reflected by Prithwi's composition. Prithwi has also composed music in my short film. It is really sad of his sudden death. I dedicate this drama to him."


