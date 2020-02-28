

Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7

The Line-up of the bands to perform features Vikings, Lalon, Cryptic Fate, Arbovirus, Chirkutt, Nemesis, F-Minor, Shunno, Fuad & Friends and Avoid Rafa. Singer Minar Rahman will appear on stage with his solo performance. The concert will also feature graphical representations on 7th March speech and on the Liberation War. Besides, each band is to perform one song from the Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra at the concert.









The registration process for the concert will start soon. To register via online, interested listeners need their National Identity Card or Birth Certificate, mobile number and email address. Young Bangla under CRI has been organising the Joy Bangla Concert every year since 2015.





In honour of the historic speech of 7th March by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Joy Bangla Concert 2020 is set to take place on March 7 at the Army Stadium, Kurmitola in the city. Ten musical bands along with one solo singer are going to perform at this years' event. As usual, the organiser of the concert is Centre for Research and Information (CRI).The Line-up of the bands to perform features Vikings, Lalon, Cryptic Fate, Arbovirus, Chirkutt, Nemesis, F-Minor, Shunno, Fuad & Friends and Avoid Rafa. Singer Minar Rahman will appear on stage with his solo performance. The concert will also feature graphical representations on 7th March speech and on the Liberation War. Besides, each band is to perform one song from the Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra at the concert.The registration process for the concert will start soon. To register via online, interested listeners need their National Identity Card or Birth Certificate, mobile number and email address. Young Bangla under CRI has been organising the Joy Bangla Concert every year since 2015.