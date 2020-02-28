Video
180 poor patients get free treatment in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: Around 180 patients, who are suffering from various diseases caused mainly by birth, spinal cord, bone, nerve and brain injuries, get treatment in the city free of cost on Thursday.
Afsar Hussain-CRP, Rajshahi divisional branch of Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed (CRP), hosted the daylong medical camp to mark the Mujib Barsha 2020, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Around eight physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, orthotics and prosthetics conducted the health camp led by Dr Morjina Khatun.
They provided treatment to patients suffering from stroke, back pain, neck pain, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, autism, speech delay, stammering, cerebral palsy, shoulder pain and paralysis.
The poor patients were also given medicines and prescription free of cost.




Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, Deputy Director of Local Government Division Parvej Raihan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shariful Haque and CRP Centre Manager Soma Begum addressed the opening session.
The speakers concerted efforts of all government and non-government entities concerned have become indispensable for proper rehabilitation of the people with birth, spinal cord, bone, nerve and brain injuries.
Adequate measures and providing community support can also be a vital means of freeing the people from their plights and vulnerabilities.
Hamidul Haque depicted their living and livelihood related vulnerabilities.



