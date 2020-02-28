Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:03 PM
Home News

Participation of women visible in Bangladesh’s development: Speaker

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

RANGPUR, Feb 27: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday said the participation of women is now visible in the development of Bangladesh in every sector.
"All should come forward to further enhance the participation of women in the mainstream of the economy. A Sonar Bangla will be established soon if the young women society comes forward to contribute to the political and economic activities," she said.
The Speaker was addressing a discussion arranged in celebration of the 51st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League on Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) office premises in her constituency Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) here as the chief guest.
Dr. Shirin said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the pioneer of women empowerment and she has turned Bangladesh into a role model of women empowerment in the globe.
"The role of women of the country in the struggles for freedom and all democratic movements, including the language movement, is extraordinary and highly commendable," she said.
She said the women society should move forward being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realise his dream of building a prosperous Sonar Bangla.
"Those, who believe in the spirit of Bangabandhu, Independence and War of Liberation, will be able to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Dr. Shirin said.
Later, she addressed a function arranged for finalizing list of women workers under the Rural Employment and Road Maintenance Programme of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium.
Executive Engineer of LGED for Rangpur Rezaul Karim chaired the function where 150 female workers from all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila were appointed through lottery for the next four years with monthly salary of Taka 7,500 for each.
Later, the Speaker distributed wheelchairs among 45 physically challenged people of all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila at a function arranged by Rangpur Zilla Parishad there as the chief guest.




Dr. Shirin also distributed cheques among unemployed male and female youths under the Bangabandhu Youth Loan Programme on the occasion of the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the chief guest.
Rangpur Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, President of Pirganj upazila AL Advocate Azizur Rahman Ranga, General Secretary of Pirganj upazila Mohila AL Mahmuda Begum, Pirganj upazila Vice-chairmen Shafiur Rahman Mandal Milon and Rawshan Ara Alam Rina, President of Rangpur district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony and local leaders of AL and its associate bodies were present.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
180 poor patients get free treatment in Rajshahi
Coal importers polluting air at Jashore’s Noapara
Participation of women visible in Bangladesh’s development: Speaker
CU VC Shireen Akhter addressing a book (Aiansobhai Bangabandhu) unveiling programme
BCS Betar Officers Assoc pays tributes to Bangabandhu
Jashore wonder girl Litun Jira wins scholarships
Madrasa girl’s hanging body found
4,000 ethnic minority youths get income generating support


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft