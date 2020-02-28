Participation of women visible in Bangladesh’s development: Speaker





"All should come forward to further enhance the participation of women in the mainstream of the economy. A Sonar Bangla will be established soon if the young women society comes forward to contribute to the political and economic activities," she said.

The Speaker was addressing a discussion arranged in celebration of the 51st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League on Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) office premises in her constituency Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) here as the chief guest.

Dr. Shirin said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the pioneer of women empowerment and she has turned Bangladesh into a role model of women empowerment in the globe.

"The role of women of the country in the struggles for freedom and all democratic movements, including the language movement, is extraordinary and highly commendable," she said.

She said the women society should move forward being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realise his dream of building a prosperous Sonar Bangla.

"Those, who believe in the spirit of Bangabandhu, Independence and War of Liberation, will be able to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Dr. Shirin said.

Later, she addressed a function arranged for finalizing list of women workers under the Rural Employment and Road Maintenance Programme of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium.

Executive Engineer of LGED for Rangpur Rezaul Karim chaired the function where 150 female workers from all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila were appointed through lottery for the next four years with monthly salary of Taka 7,500 for each.

Later, the Speaker distributed wheelchairs among 45 physically challenged people of all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila at a function arranged by Rangpur Zilla Parishad there as the chief guest.









Dr. Shirin also distributed cheques among unemployed male and female youths under the Bangabandhu Youth Loan Programme on the occasion of the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the chief guest.

Rangpur Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, President of Pirganj upazila AL Advocate Azizur Rahman Ranga, General Secretary of Pirganj upazila Mohila AL Mahmuda Begum, Pirganj upazila Vice-chairmen Shafiur Rahman Mandal Milon and Rawshan Ara Alam Rina, President of Rangpur district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony and local leaders of AL and its associate bodies were present. -BSS



RANGPUR, Feb 27: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Thursday said the participation of women is now visible in the development of Bangladesh in every sector."All should come forward to further enhance the participation of women in the mainstream of the economy. A Sonar Bangla will be established soon if the young women society comes forward to contribute to the political and economic activities," she said.The Speaker was addressing a discussion arranged in celebration of the 51st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League on Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) office premises in her constituency Rangpur-6 (Pirganj) here as the chief guest.Dr. Shirin said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the pioneer of women empowerment and she has turned Bangladesh into a role model of women empowerment in the globe."The role of women of the country in the struggles for freedom and all democratic movements, including the language movement, is extraordinary and highly commendable," she said.She said the women society should move forward being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realise his dream of building a prosperous Sonar Bangla."Those, who believe in the spirit of Bangabandhu, Independence and War of Liberation, will be able to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Dr. Shirin said.Later, she addressed a function arranged for finalizing list of women workers under the Rural Employment and Road Maintenance Programme of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium.Executive Engineer of LGED for Rangpur Rezaul Karim chaired the function where 150 female workers from all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila were appointed through lottery for the next four years with monthly salary of Taka 7,500 for each.Later, the Speaker distributed wheelchairs among 45 physically challenged people of all 15 unions of Pirganj upazila at a function arranged by Rangpur Zilla Parishad there as the chief guest.Dr. Shirin also distributed cheques among unemployed male and female youths under the Bangabandhu Youth Loan Programme on the occasion of the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the chief guest.Rangpur Zila Parishad Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, President of Pirganj upazila AL Advocate Azizur Rahman Ranga, General Secretary of Pirganj upazila Mohila AL Mahmuda Begum, Pirganj upazila Vice-chairmen Shafiur Rahman Mandal Milon and Rawshan Ara Alam Rina, President of Rangpur district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony and local leaders of AL and its associate bodies were present. -BSS