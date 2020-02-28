UK warns to ditch EU talks

LONDON, Feb 27: Britain warned on Thursday it would not commit to following European Union rules in a post-Brexit trade deal, and threatened to abandon talks in June if no compromise was possible. Two days after EU ministers approved their own joint approach to the negotiations, which start on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government set out its own red lines.

The formal negotiating mandate says London wants to agree a relationship "based on friendly cooperation between sovereign equals" before the end of post-Brexit transition period on December 31. But it warns: "We will not agree to any obligations for our laws to be aligned with the EU's or for the EU's institutions including the Court of Justice, to have any jurisdiction in the UK." -AFP