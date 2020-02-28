US blacklists Shiite chief





The State Department listed Ahmad al-Hamidawi, secretary general of armed faction Kataib Hezbollah, as a "specially designated global terrorist," freezing any US assets he may hold and making US transactions with him a crime.

The group as a whole, which has a close relationship with Iran, has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States since 2009.

"Today we are intensifying our pressure on this terrorist group," Nathan Sales, the State Department counterterrorism chief, told a news conference.

He charged that the group's goal is to "advance the Iranian regime goal of turning Iraq into a vassal state." -AFP















