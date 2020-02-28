Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:03 PM
Home Foreign News

US blacklists Shiite chief

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

WASHINGTON, Feb 27: The United States on Wednesday declared a powerful Iraqi Shiite paramilitary leader to be a terrorist after a series of rocket attacks, vowing to step up pressure on his ally Iran.
The State Department listed Ahmad al-Hamidawi, secretary general of armed faction Kataib Hezbollah, as a "specially designated global terrorist," freezing any US assets he may hold and making US transactions with him a crime.
The group as a whole, which has a close relationship with Iran, has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States since 2009.
"Today we are intensifying our pressure on this terrorist group," Nathan Sales, the State Department counterterrorism chief, told a news conference.
He charged that the group's goal is to "advance the Iranian regime goal of turning Iraq into a vassal state."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK warns to ditch EU talks
US blacklists Shiite chief
5 killed in US mass shooting
UN demands ‘unfettered access’ for Uighur visit
Virus quarantines must be ‘proportionate’, respect rights: UN
Earth captures new ‘mini moon’
Putin reveals plan to use body double
Trump campaign sues New York Times


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft