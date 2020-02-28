Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:03 PM
Home Foreign News

5 killed in US mass shooting

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, Feb 27: A gunman killed five co-workers at one of America's best-known breweries on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself in the latest burst of mass gun violence in the US. More than 1,000 employees were at the Molson Coors brewing complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when the early-afternoon tragedy occurred, the city's police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters.
He said officers found the suspect, a 51-year-old local man, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Morales later said the suspect was a Molson Coors employee. Mayor Tom Barrett said five other people, all workers at the facility in the northern US state's biggest city, were killed.
"They thought they were gonna go to work, finish their day, and return to their families," Barrett said at the press conference.  President Donald Trump earlier gave the first official word of the toll.    -AFP


