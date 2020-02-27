Death toll from Delhi violence rises to 27





More than 250 people including a child were also injured as armed mobs continued to rampage, loot and burn buildings, through parts of northeast Delhi, reports The Statesman.

Delhi police issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district this evening as the situation remained tense after more than three days of unprecedented violence.

The Delhi government has closed all educational institutions and postponed board examinations for today in the region.

Police shifted 20 injured from a hospital in Mustafabad to other medical institutions after the Delhi High Court asked lawmen to evacuate all the victims from the hospital and shift them to better medical institutions nearby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday, three days after the violence broke out, appealing for peace. He added that he had reviewed the situation and police were working to restore normalcy.

The Prime Minister tweeted that "peace and harmony are central to (India's) ethos," reports AP. "I appeal to my sisters

and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," Modi stated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that the situation in Delhi after two days of violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was "alarming" and sought the deployment of the Army. Kejriwal said he was writing to Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue.

"There are enough forces on the ground and no one needs to fear," National Security Adviser Ajit Doval told NDTV news channel, and asked the people of Delhi to trust "the man in uniform".

Opposition leader Sonia Gandhi has called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he is "responsible" for the violence. The Congress Interim President said, "There is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."

Sonia Gandhi, president of the opposition Congress party, accused BJP figures of giving "inflammatory speeches spreading an atmosphere of hatred and fear", including in Delhi city elections this month.

Congress "appeals to the people to reject the politics of hate," Gandhi said.

The clashes broke out between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in the northeastern part of the city on Sunday and took an ugly turn on Monday and Tuesday, reports Reuters/AFP

















