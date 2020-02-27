Video
Newly-elected Dhaka mayors, councillors to take oath today

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The newly-elected mayors and councillors to Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations are set to take their oaths of office on Thursday.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Prime Minister's Office at 10:30am, Secretary to the Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed confirmed.
"The prime minister will administer the oaths to the
mayors at the Shapla Hall. The newly-elected councillors to general wards and reserved women's seats will also be sworn in," he said.
The polls to the Dhaka city corporations were held on Feb 1. Awami League-backed candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam were elected mayors of Dhaka South and Dhaka North respectively.
Nevertheless, the two mayors-elect will have to wait until mid-May to assume their offices.




    -bdnews24.com


