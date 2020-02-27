

Maldives to move ICJ seeking justice for Rohingyas

Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid announced it in a statement at the High- Level Segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council 011 Tuesday.

The statement said Maldives seeks justice for Rohingyas through ICJ and Amal Clooney of Doughty Street Chambers has been appointed to represent the Maldives in the case before the International Court of Justice.

"In line with the decision taken at the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Maldives intends to extend its support for the efforts to seek accountability for the acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

The decision to file the declaration was taken after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih along with the cabinet concluded that there are strong grounds to intervene in the case submitted by The Gambia in support of the Rohingya people.

Clooney is an accomplished barrister and humanitarian lawyer and the Maldives is confident in her ability to seek accountability and judicial remedies for the displaced Rohingyas.

In accepting the appointment, Clooney had stated: "I'm delighted to have been asked to represent the Maldives before the International Court of Justice. Accountability for genocide in Myanmar is long overdue and I look forward to working on this important effort to seek judicial remedies for Rohingya survivors."

The Maldives has been a consistent advocate for accountability against the atrocities committed against the Rohingya people, and welcomes the unanimous decision of the International Court of Justice to order provisional measures to secure the rights of victims and prevent the destruction of evidence in the ongoing case.









The Maldives will continue to advocate on humanitarian grounds to bring the perpetrators of genocide to justice and calls for the unhindered and safe return of the Rohingya people to their homes, the statement said.





The Maldives has announced that it will be filing a written declaration of intervention with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in support of Rohingya people.Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid announced it in a statement at the High- Level Segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council 011 Tuesday.The statement said Maldives seeks justice for Rohingyas through ICJ and Amal Clooney of Doughty Street Chambers has been appointed to represent the Maldives in the case before the International Court of Justice."In line with the decision taken at the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Maldives intends to extend its support for the efforts to seek accountability for the acts of genocide committed against the Rohingya people," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.The decision to file the declaration was taken after President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih along with the cabinet concluded that there are strong grounds to intervene in the case submitted by The Gambia in support of the Rohingya people.Clooney is an accomplished barrister and humanitarian lawyer and the Maldives is confident in her ability to seek accountability and judicial remedies for the displaced Rohingyas.In accepting the appointment, Clooney had stated: "I'm delighted to have been asked to represent the Maldives before the International Court of Justice. Accountability for genocide in Myanmar is long overdue and I look forward to working on this important effort to seek judicial remedies for Rohingya survivors."The Maldives has been a consistent advocate for accountability against the atrocities committed against the Rohingya people, and welcomes the unanimous decision of the International Court of Justice to order provisional measures to secure the rights of victims and prevent the destruction of evidence in the ongoing case.The Maldives will continue to advocate on humanitarian grounds to bring the perpetrators of genocide to justice and calls for the unhindered and safe return of the Rohingya people to their homes, the statement said.