ACC finds 14 areas of graft in shipping sector





ACC Commissioner Mozammel Haque Khan handed over the report to State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury at his Secretariat office on Wednesday.

The Ministry's outgoing Senior Secretary Md Abdus Samad was also present at the programme.

The investigation team of the ACC conducted the probe and prepared the report, according to the ACC officials.

After submission of the report, ACC Commissioner Mozammel Haque told journalists, "It has formed 25 teams to identify the areas and sources of corruption in various ministries and departments. The teams were asked to find out sources of corruption and recommend steps to be taken to prevent those after identifying the areas like loopholes in the existing laws of different ministries, departments or institutions, systemic flaws in the rules, and lack of institutional capacity and shortage of manpower."

He said a team was

formed comprising a deputy director and an assistant director, led by a director of the ACC, to monitor and analyze the laws, rules, management procedures, public money-laundering aspects of the ports, and recommend ways of prevention of corruption in the organization.

The team has collected information by discussing the matter with retired officials of the port, in-service officers and those who are familiar with port activities in the investigation, he said.

Besides, the team has identified the areas of corruption after reviewing the reports of the victims, along with information published in various newspapers related to irregularities and corruption of the land ports, he added.

The ACC has just submitted their recommendations and we are yet to go through the report, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists after receiving the ACC report.

"Definitely, we will take action as per the recommendations of the ACC. No corruption will be tolerated. Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already declared zero tolerance policy against corruption in every sector," the State Minister for Shipping said while answering questions from journalists.

Khalid said they will take proper steps against the 14-point areas of corruption in land port identified by the ACC.

"We have already taken some measures. It is true that there are still some problems in this sector. We have accepted every point of the ACC and action will be taken after analyzing the report," the State Minister said.

"Creating a corruption-free Bangladesh is a challenge for the government," he said and added the Ministry has received the ACC report as a valuable document.

Khalid also said there has been huge development in this sector in the last 11 years.

















