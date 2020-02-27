UGC backtracks on university entry tests





As per the cluster system universities offering similar disciplines will be brought under a single admission test.

Students will now sit for one test for enrolment at any of the science and technology universities and similarly they have to sit for another test for enrollment at any of the agricultural universities.

There will be four separate clusters - one for agricultural universities, one for science and technology universities, one for engineering universities and the fourth one is for general universities.

"A total of 34 universities across the country will participate in the admission tests," University Grants Commission (UGC)

Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah informed the reporters after having a meeting with Vice Chancellors ( VC) of different universities at the UGC auditorium on Wednesday.

On February 10, Dhaka University Central Student Union (Ducsu) suggested the Dhaka University not to join the combined admission test system.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and Chittagong University (CU) also decided not to join the uniform admission test.

On January 23, the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce a uniform entry test in all public universities across the country from the academic year 2020-21, aiming to reduce the plight of the admission-seekers and their guardians.









Responding to a question about the total number of universities which are not willing to arrange their admission tests following this system, he said till now about five universities have expressed their unwillingness to follow this system.





