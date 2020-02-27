Video
Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, US warns as disease spreads across globe

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

SHANGHAI, Feb 26: Asia reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries.
World stocks tumbled for the fifth day while safe-haven gold rose back toward seven-year highs and U.S. bond yields held near record lows after governments and health authorities warned of a coronavirus pandemic.
Stock markets globally have wiped out $3.33 trillion of value in the past four trading sessions, as measured by the MSCI all-country index that comprises stocks across 23 developed and 26 emerging markets.
The disease is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.
Adding to a growing sense that a rapid spread of the virus in more places is inevitable, a top World Health Organization (WHO) official urged that preparations be made now.




In the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also urged Americans to prepare, saying that while the immediate risk there was low, the global situation suggested a pandemic was likely.
"It's not a question of if. It's a question of when and how many people will be infected," the CDC's principal deputy director, Anne Schuchat, said on Tuesday.  The United States has reported 57 cases of the virus.
Dr Bruce Aylward, head of a joint WHO-Chinese mission on the outbreak, told reporters on his return to Geneva that preparations should not wait.  "Think the virus is going to show up tomorrow. If you don't think that way, you're not going to be ready," he said.
"This a rapidly escalating epidemic in different places that we have got to tackle super fast to prevent a pandemic."  Aylward said China's "extraordinary mobilization" showed how an aggressive public health policy could curb its spread.      -REUTERS



