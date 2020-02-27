ACC to probe allegations against AL MP Quazi Shaheed





ACC Director General (Special Investigation) Sayeed Mahbub Khan has issued an order on Tuesday to carry out the inquiry against Quazi Shaheed, sources at the commission said on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Quazi Shaheed was made headline in Kuwait's English-language Daily Arab Times for human trafficking.

According to the report published on February 12 in the newspaper, three Bangladeshis have been operating a human trafficking racket in Kuwait from Bangladesh.

Another report published in an Arabic daily Al-Qabas claimed that one of the three key persons of the racket is a "member in the Bangladesh Parliament". But the daily did not reveal the name of the MP.

The trio occupied "sensitive positions" in three major companies that brought more than 20,000 Bangladeshi workers into the Arab country in exchange of large sums of money believed to be more than Tk 1,391.6 crore, the report said.

Quazi Shaheed Islam left Kuwait before a drive to arrest the human traffickers started there, according to a newspaper in Kuwait that disclosed it quoting the country's home ministry.

Quazi Shaheed Islam is the managing director & CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group of Companies, one of the largest companies in Kuwait. Major works of the company are providing cleaning services and constructions.

Kuwait is home to some three lakh Bangladeshi workers.

Recruitment cost for the workers intending to go to Kuwait is around Tk six lakh, but minimum monthly salary of the workers is only 75 Kuwaiti Dinar (Tk 20,780).

Including overtime, the salary stands at around Tk 27,000, which means it takes around two years to earn the money a Bangladeshi migrant spends as recruitment cost for Kuwait.















