Rampant Bayern gave Chelsea a 'reality check' says Lampard



Bayern Munich's German striker Thomas Mueller (C) and teammates celebrate their win with their supporters after the UEFA Champion's League round of 16 first leg football match between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in London on February 25, 2020. photo: AFP

Serge Gnabry scored twice in three minutes early in the second half and Robert Lewandowski bagged Bayern's third goal to complete a masterful display from Hansi Flick's side at Stamford Bridge.

Bayern are odds-on to finish off Chelsea in the second leg in Munich on March 18 after inflicting the Blues' heaviest European home defeat.

Lampard conceded Chelsea had been outclassed from start to finish and urged his players to learn from the chastening experience.

"That's football at this level, the levels of Bayern were fantastic. It was a harsh lesson for the players. It's the reality of the Champions League," Lampard said.

"If you give people of that quality enough chances they will score goals.

"There is a lot to their team, players that have been there a long time. We have to respect that.

"But we weren't confident on the ball, that was my biggest disappointment, from start to finish."

It was a night when all of the problems that have dogged Chelsea at times during Lampard's first season were on display.

Chelsea were toothless up front with Lampard's decision to start Olivier Giroud instead of Tammy Abraham backfiring. They lacked organisation at the back and drive and creativity in midfield, with a lack of leadership also notable as they lost their heads with the tie slipping away.

Jorginho will miss the second leg after earning a needless booking for arguing with the referee, while Marcos Alonso will also be suspended following his late red card for whacking Lewandowski.









Lampard could not hide his frustration and made it clear few of his players came out of the match with any credit. "I learned about the players. We have to show character. They need to use it to positive effect," Lampard said. -AFP





