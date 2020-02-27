Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:03 AM
Home Sports

Women\'s Twenty20 World Cup

Knight hits first ton of T20 WC as England cruise to victory

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Women's Twenty20 World Cup
England's Heather Knight plays a shot during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and Thailand in Canberra on February 26, 2020. photo: AFP

England's Heather Knight plays a shot during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and Thailand in Canberra on February 26, 2020. photo: AFP

CANBERRA, FEB 26: Skipper Heather Knight smashed the first century of the women's Twenty20 World Cup Wednesday as England emphatically got their campaign back on track with a crushing 98-run win over minnows Thailand.
The 2009 champions had looked vulnerable as they crashed to a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in their opening Group B game on Sunday, following a shock 10-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka in their final warm-up last week.
With only the top two from each of the two five-team groups qualifying for the knockout phase, defeat in Canberra would have left their tournament in tatters.
But Knight hit an unbeaten 108 in a tournament-best 169-run partnership with Natalie Sciver (not out 59) to secure the vital win. England's 176 for two was also the highest score by any team so far.
In the later match, Pakistan won their opening clash, beating 2016 champions the West Indies by eight wickets to leave Group B wide open with four teams on two points each.
England play Pakistan next on Friday, while South Africa face Thailand.
"We were gutted after the performance the other day so it was very important that we bounced back with a decent performance here, which we did," said Knight.
"Every game is a must-win game for us now. It was a nice start to get on the board today but we have a long way to go in this competition and we've got to keep the momentum going and put in strong performances."
Debutants Thailand, who came through qualifying, have now lost both of their games after an opening seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies.
"It was a challenging game for us today, but we tried our best," said Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch, who won the toss and opted to bowl.
It couldn't have started better with Amy Jones stumped off the second ball of the day, and when Danielle Wyatt went without scoring the three-time finalists England were reeling at seven for two.
But Knight and Sciver steadied the ship and set about building a big total.
Knight brought up her maiden T20 century off 63 balls, with 13 fours and three big sixes, while Sciver smacked her second successive half-century as the Thai bowlers took a pounding.
Thailand lost opener Nattaya Boochatham in the first over and despite a breezy 32 from Natthakan Chantam were never in the run chase as England restricted them to 78 for seven.
Pakistan got their tournament off to an impressive start, beating the West Indies with 10 balls to spare.
"We really wanted this win to get the momentum going into this World Cup," said skipper Bismah Maroof. "I'm really proud of this bunch and how we played today.
"We picked up wickets at crucial times when we needed and put them under pressure, and then how our openers played, credit to them."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Griezmann rescues Barca first-leg draw at Napoli
Rampant Bayern gave Chelsea a 'reality check' says Lampard
Knight hits first ton of T20 WC as England cruise to victory
Kohli has no excuses for heavy India Test loss
Ex-skipper Du Plessis out of South Africa ODI squad
100 wine bottles to Ross Taylor is essentially a collection
Tigresses to meet Aussie girls today
We should whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series: Al-Amin


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft