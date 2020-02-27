Video
Kohli has no excuses for heavy India Test loss

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WELLINGTON, FEB 26: Virat Kohli refused to make excuses for India's comprehensive loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington on Monday with the skipper saying his side were simply "not good enough".
The world's top-ranked team crashed to a 10-wicket defeat in the first session of day four to snap a nine-Test unbeaten streak dating back to the 2018 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
It was also India's first loss in eight games in the World Test Championship, although they remain at the head of the table, while New Zealand lie fifth with two wins from six matches.
Faced with a first innings deficit of 183 -- after being sent in to bat first on a green wicket and on a windy, overcast day -- India were rolled for 191 in the second innings leaving New Zealand a mere 10 runs for victory.
"We did not show enough competitiveness," Kohli said as his batsmen failed in the face of New Zealand's three-pronged seam attack of senior bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, and newcomer Kyle Jamieson, who took 18 of the 20 wickets.
Man-of-the-match Southee took four for 20 on the final morning  to finish with five for 61 after grabbing four wickets in the first innings.
"We let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat," Kohli said.
"You could say the toss played a big role in this Test match but it's an uncontrollable so you can't really focus on that and take that as a massive factor.
"We don't want to make too much of this pitch and what conditions were like. The simple truth is we did not play good enough cricket and that's why we lost.
"Some people might want it to be the end of the world but it's not. For us it's a game of cricket we lost and we move on, we keep our heads high."    -AFP


