Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:03 AM
Tigresses to meet Aussie girls today

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's Cricketers will take on defending World Champions Australia Women today in the 10th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Manuka Oval, Canberra in Australia. The match will kick off at 2:00pm (BST).
Tigresses won 5-run thriller against Pakistan in warm-up match before commencing the World Cup matches but lost their WC starter to India by 17 runs despite having dazzling performances from Nigar Sultana Joty and Murshida Khatun with the bat alongside skipper Salma Khatun and leggy Panna Ghosh with the ball. Australia on the other hand, lost the opening fixture of the tournament against India by 17 runs but they turned around in their next match beating Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.
Australia however, are clear favourites today but Tigresses are capable to outclass any opponent on their day. Since Bangladesh play as team, all their big guns need to give respective best shots today.
Beside Salma, Panna, Joty and Murshida, speedster Jahanara Alam, all-rounder and ODI skipper Rumana Ahmed, off-spinner Khadija Tul Kobra, all-rounder Fahima Khatun, batter Fargana Haque and Ayesha Rahman are the key performers of the team and all of them need to feat to win against opponents like Australia.  
Tigresses will engage with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in next group matches on February 29 and March 2 respectively.


