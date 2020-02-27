Video
We should whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series: Al-Amin

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

We should whitewash Zimbabwe in ODI series: Al-Amin

Bangladesh fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain insisted that the hosts' performance will be counted as failure if they are not able to whitewash Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, which slated to begin on March 1.
All of the three ODIs of the series will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh will be emboldened by their innings and 106-run win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test.
"The way the team is playing, we should whitewash Zimbabwe. If we can't do that, it will be counted as failure," Al-Amin said here on Wednesday.
The Test win came as a soothing pleasure for the country's cricket, which hit the lowest ebb following the World Cup. In the cricket's biggest extravaganza, Bangladesh couldn't live up to the expectation and then were whitewashed in three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
They have also performed badly in the longer version format as well as T20 version in which though they have a landmark win against India.
Al-Amin said the whitewash on Zimbabwe though won't shred the bad performance in the recent time, but would bolster their confidence for future.
"It's not that if we can whitewash Zimbabwe, the previous bad performance would be shredded. We have to win against Zimbabwe and the visitors obviously don't come here to be defeated. Since we have played badly in the recent time, a dominating victory is imperative for us now," Al-Amin pointed out.
When asked whether there should be any pleasing factor to inflict whitewash on Zimbabwe, Al-Amin said, "As per rankings we are not much ahead of Zimbabwe. They may be in 10 or 11 position while we are on 8 or 9th ranked team."
Al-Amin further said that the batsmen's performance plays a vital role in bowlers' performance always.
'We have played Test and T20 series in India and Pakistan. Overall our batting was very bad. That's why as a bowling group we can't fight well. Against Zimbabwe our batters have done well and so the bowling was well.
Hopefully the batsmen would carry the form in the ODI series also," he informed.
Mashrafe will be back to the International cricket after World Cup with the ODI series against Zimbabwe and he would lead the side.
The BCB president had already indicated that the series will be Mashrafe's last as captain and later he would have to prove his fitness to make the cut in the team if he wants to continue cricket.
Many however ponder the series as the last for Mashrafe. But Al-Amin said there is nothing better to put tribute for Mashrafe by inflicting whitewash on Zimbabwe.
"There is nothing like tribute or anything else. We have played well against India in T20 series but couldn't win it. If we can whitewash Zimbabwe, it will be good for our cricket," he said.
"Mashrafe has the lot of contribution for our cricket. He is a leader who can inspire the players," Al-Amin concluded.     -BSS


