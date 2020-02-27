American, Qatari airlines sign strategic partnership





The largest US airline also said it is considering launching service from the United States to Doha. Starting in 2015, the largest US carriers argued their Gulf rivals were being unfairly subsidised by their governments, distorting competition and costing US jobs - something the Gulf carriers deny.

"The issues that led to the suspension of our partnership two years ago have been addressed, and we believe resuming our codeshare agreement will allow us to provide service to markets that our customers, team members and shareholders' value," said American Chairman and Chief Executive Doug Parker in a statement.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement the strategic partnership "will bring together two of the world's largest airline networks, increasing choices for millions of passengers and providing seamless connectivity to a significant number of new destinations."

Pending government approvals, American will place its code on some Qatar Airways' nonstop and connecting flights to and from the United States and Qatar Airways' hub in Doha, allowing American's customers access to additional destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, and Asia that it does not serve. -Reuters



















