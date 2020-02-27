Pak exploring new raw material sources as coronavirus hits China





This has impacted the clearance of goods at Chinese ports while no issues are being encountered at the local ports. Industrialists are also trying to manage raw materials from other countries following suspension and delay in supply of raw materials from China.

Besides, foreign buyers have also started nominating raw material sources other than China to local exporters in order to avoid any delay in export shipments.

SITE Association of Industry Patron Zubair Motiwala said "some kind of multiple problems have emerged in China after the coronavirus outbreak, causing problems in clearance of goods including dyes and chemicals from China.

"We have three alternative countries but import of dyes and chemicals from India is banned, while coronavirus has also spread in South Korea and Taiwan is quoting higher prices," he said.

Pakistan's imports from China are worth $12 billion and mostly comprise of dyes and chemicals which are basic raw materials for textile sector - the biggest foreign exchange earning sector in the country.

Motiwala said prices of raw materials are increasing due to consignments stuck up at Chinese ports and alternative suppliers such as South Korea and Taiwan have now either stopped supplying or are quoting 30-35 per cent higher prices. Members are complaining that it is becoming difficult to continue production activities due to shortage of raw material, while rates in the local market have gone up by 50-100pc.

Previously booked shipments are being cleared easily while new orders face troubles

Value-added textile sector requires ample quantity of dyes and chemicals to complete processing and finishing of fabric. It is obvious that no one keeps the inventory for more than one or two months due to cash flow constraints as many exporters are stuck up in sales tax refunds, the patron commented.

According to him, if this price hike continues and consignments are not timely cleared from China, production would suffer and industries will fail to meet their export commitments.

He urged the prime minister to foresee this situation and take urgent measures, as import consignments are lying on Chinese ports and Pakistan Embassy and Consulate in China be directed to work in this regard.

Karachi Customs Agents Group (KCAG) former president Younus Soomro said "all the old Chinese consignments are being cleared but there is at least 50pc decline in arrival of fresh ones as importers and industrialists have delayed or suspended opening new letter of credits."

FB Area Association of Trade and Industry President Abdullah Abid said some steel sector people are procuring raw material from Russia for local steel product making while textile units are making arrangements to bring in first samples of dyes and chemicals from Turkey and Vietnam for matching with Chinese specifications for future imports despite being 8-10pc costlier than Chinese raw materials. -Dawn

















KARACHI, Feb 26: Businessmen and industrialists are not placing fresh orders for imports amid fears around the coronavirus which has claimed lives of over 2,500 people.This has impacted the clearance of goods at Chinese ports while no issues are being encountered at the local ports. Industrialists are also trying to manage raw materials from other countries following suspension and delay in supply of raw materials from China.Besides, foreign buyers have also started nominating raw material sources other than China to local exporters in order to avoid any delay in export shipments.SITE Association of Industry Patron Zubair Motiwala said "some kind of multiple problems have emerged in China after the coronavirus outbreak, causing problems in clearance of goods including dyes and chemicals from China."We have three alternative countries but import of dyes and chemicals from India is banned, while coronavirus has also spread in South Korea and Taiwan is quoting higher prices," he said.Pakistan's imports from China are worth $12 billion and mostly comprise of dyes and chemicals which are basic raw materials for textile sector - the biggest foreign exchange earning sector in the country.Motiwala said prices of raw materials are increasing due to consignments stuck up at Chinese ports and alternative suppliers such as South Korea and Taiwan have now either stopped supplying or are quoting 30-35 per cent higher prices. Members are complaining that it is becoming difficult to continue production activities due to shortage of raw material, while rates in the local market have gone up by 50-100pc.Previously booked shipments are being cleared easily while new orders face troublesValue-added textile sector requires ample quantity of dyes and chemicals to complete processing and finishing of fabric. It is obvious that no one keeps the inventory for more than one or two months due to cash flow constraints as many exporters are stuck up in sales tax refunds, the patron commented.According to him, if this price hike continues and consignments are not timely cleared from China, production would suffer and industries will fail to meet their export commitments.He urged the prime minister to foresee this situation and take urgent measures, as import consignments are lying on Chinese ports and Pakistan Embassy and Consulate in China be directed to work in this regard.Karachi Customs Agents Group (KCAG) former president Younus Soomro said "all the old Chinese consignments are being cleared but there is at least 50pc decline in arrival of fresh ones as importers and industrialists have delayed or suspended opening new letter of credits."FB Area Association of Trade and Industry President Abdullah Abid said some steel sector people are procuring raw material from Russia for local steel product making while textile units are making arrangements to bring in first samples of dyes and chemicals from Turkey and Vietnam for matching with Chinese specifications for future imports despite being 8-10pc costlier than Chinese raw materials. -Dawn