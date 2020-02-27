

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Hafiz Imroz Mahmud and Anwar Landmak Managing Director Hossain Khaled shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in presence of NRB Commercial Bank Managing Director Md. Mukhter Hossain and other senior officials of both sides at the bank's Head Office in the city on Wednesday. Under this MoU, customers of Anwar Landmark Ltd will enjoy the NRBC Bank home loan on priority basis. photo: Bank