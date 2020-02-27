

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury along with Bangladesh Bank (BB) Agriculture Credit Department General Manager Md. Habibur Rahman, BB Agriculture Credit Department Joint Director Md. Shahid Reza, MBL Deputy Managing Director Md. Zakir Hossain, MBL Head of Agriculture Credit Department Liaquat Fazlur Rashid and Principal of MBL Training Institute Javed Tariq attends a daylong Seminar titled "Agriculture & Rural Credit" at its Training Institute in Dhaka recently. 45 Head of branches from respective region across the country participated at the seminar. photo: Bank