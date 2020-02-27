Emranul Huq Dhaka Bank new MD



Emranul Huq

He started his career with Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in Dhaka as Management Trainee in 1986. Before joining Dhaka Bank in 1998, he also worked at Eastern Bank Limited and Credit Africa Bank Limited in Zambia in various capacities.

During his long tenure with Dhaka Bank, Huq served in various key positions which include Deputy Managing Director for Business Banking, Branch Manager for various corporate branches of the Bank, etc.

He is a "Certified Corporate Banker" and a Fellow of the American Academy of Financial Management. He is also the Member of the Standing Committee on Banking Technique and Practice of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh.

Huq obtained his Bachelor of Commerce with Honors in Management from the University of Dhaka and Masters in Business Administration from the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

















