Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:02 AM
Home Business

Emranul Huq Dhaka Bank new MD

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Emranul Huq

Emranul Huq

Dhaka Bank Ltd recently promoted Emranul Huq as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO with effect from February 22, Prior to this role, he was serving the bank as Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, says a press release.
He started his career with Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in Dhaka as Management Trainee in 1986. Before joining Dhaka Bank in 1998, he also worked at Eastern Bank Limited and Credit Africa Bank Limited in Zambia in various capacities.
During his long tenure with Dhaka Bank, Huq served in various key positions which include Deputy Managing Director for Business Banking, Branch Manager for various corporate branches of the Bank, etc.
He is a "Certified Corporate Banker" and a Fellow of the American Academy       of Financial Management. He is also the Member of the Standing Committee on Banking Technique and Practice of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh.
Huq obtained his Bachelor of Commerce with Honors in Management from the University of Dhaka and Masters in Business Administration from the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain could lose $32b in EU exports without trade deal
China auto sales fell in January
American, Qatari airlines sign strategic partnership
Lufthansa says to freeze hiring, cut costs over coronavirus
US airlines, hotels extend rebooking as coronavirus spreads
European shares fall on coronovirus fears
Pak exploring new raw material sources as coronavirus hits China
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Hafiz Imroz Mahmud


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft