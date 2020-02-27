|
LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam and Abdul Monem Ltd Group CEO G.M Kamrul Hassan exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this MoU, LBFL Card member will enjoy 15pc discount on Igloo Ice-Cream along with home delivery service through online order. Higher officials of both organisations are also seen with them.