

New Bangla Motors Proprietor Bashir Ahmed and Truck Lagbe Chief Operating Officer





















New Bangla Motors Proprietor Bashir Ahmed and Truck Lagbe Chief Operating Officer Mir Hossain Ekram shaking hands after signing an agreement in presence of their officials at Truck Lagbe' Mohakhali DOHS office in the city on Tuesday. New Bangla Motors is a Star Dealer of BP Lubricants. This agreement makes Truck Lagbe Owner app users purchase original BP lubricants online from home at market price. In the next version of Truck Lagbe app, BP lubricants will be offered through Truck Lagbe market place. Recent more than 50000 drivers actively use Truck Lagbe mobile app to get trips online.