ZEE5 Global goes big in Bangladesh





An OTT (over-the-top) media service is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms that traditionally act as a controller or distributor of such content. The term is most synonymous with subscription-based video-on-demand services that offer access to film and television content.

Zee5 Global is spending big money on producing local content for international markets starting off with Bangladesh. With two shows and aggressive marketing in their kitty, ZEE5 Global is eyeing to occupy a sizeable chunk of the $97.43 billion global OTT market.

"Our brand marketing spends in Bangladesh this quarter is approx 70% of the overall spend in APAC," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global.

According to Allied Market Research the global OTT market size is projected to touch $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025. The major factors contributing to this growth in the segment is not just the growing popularity of on-demand video streaming services but also significant investment by OTT media companies. ZEE5 Global is one of the first Indian companies in the category to tap into this growth on a global level.

With plans to launch in three more countries by the end of the year, the OTT provider decided to take off the project with a country closer to home.

"Regional content is the next big flavour the global market is looking at. The first phase of our global expansion plan that took off with being available in 190 countries at a go was to get the global audience on board. In the second phase, we want to make ourselves a mainstream player in these markets and capture their local audience by giving them content in their language. We are taking off with this plan in Bangladesh," Anand said.

First up for launch is a romantic movie titled Jodi Kintu Tobuo followed by a Talent Hunt called 'Bangladesh's Global Superstar. Contract, another web series based on a novel written by Mohammad Najim Uddin, is in the works.

ZEE5 has also laid elaborate communication plans to popularise these shows in the local and global market.

Appreciation of the shows has already begun in terms of monetization of the new properties. The shows that have plans for monetization through ad sales, sponsorships and integrations have already sold out their complete ad inventory for the next two months to a single sponsor. -exchange 4 media

















Feb 26: Looks like the Netflixes of the world and ZEE5 are on a role reversal mode. At a time when global OTT brands are concentrating on local content in India, indigenous OTT is looking beyond borders.An OTT (over-the-top) media service is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers via the Internet. OTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms that traditionally act as a controller or distributor of such content. The term is most synonymous with subscription-based video-on-demand services that offer access to film and television content.Zee5 Global is spending big money on producing local content for international markets starting off with Bangladesh. With two shows and aggressive marketing in their kitty, ZEE5 Global is eyeing to occupy a sizeable chunk of the $97.43 billion global OTT market."Our brand marketing spends in Bangladesh this quarter is approx 70% of the overall spend in APAC," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global.According to Allied Market Research the global OTT market size is projected to touch $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025. The major factors contributing to this growth in the segment is not just the growing popularity of on-demand video streaming services but also significant investment by OTT media companies. ZEE5 Global is one of the first Indian companies in the category to tap into this growth on a global level.With plans to launch in three more countries by the end of the year, the OTT provider decided to take off the project with a country closer to home."Regional content is the next big flavour the global market is looking at. The first phase of our global expansion plan that took off with being available in 190 countries at a go was to get the global audience on board. In the second phase, we want to make ourselves a mainstream player in these markets and capture their local audience by giving them content in their language. We are taking off with this plan in Bangladesh," Anand said.First up for launch is a romantic movie titled Jodi Kintu Tobuo followed by a Talent Hunt called 'Bangladesh's Global Superstar. Contract, another web series based on a novel written by Mohammad Najim Uddin, is in the works.ZEE5 has also laid elaborate communication plans to popularise these shows in the local and global market.Appreciation of the shows has already begun in terms of monetization of the new properties. The shows that have plans for monetization through ad sales, sponsorships and integrations have already sold out their complete ad inventory for the next two months to a single sponsor. -exchange 4 media