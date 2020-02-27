India, US look at energy to bridge trade gap





Sources told TOI there was convergence of opinion on the issue during the delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump as an expanded oil and gas trade fits well with the energy doctrines of the two leaders. India's energy trade wiht he US stood at $7.7 billion last year, accounting for 11per cent of total two-way trade.

"The leaders today have declared energy as one of the four most important pillars of bilateral strategic engagement. India-US strategic energy partnership has been further energised with more emphasis on technology, innovation and capital infusion," oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted. He had in October 2019 told the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's annual leadership

summit he expected India's energy trade with the US rising to $10 billion in 2019-20, an increase of 44per cent over 2018-19.

The sentiment found a reflection in US energy secretary Dan Brouillette's comment at a business meeting when he said, "In the last two years, we have seen a remarkable offtake in the US oil and gas by India, from 25,000 bpd in 2017 to 250,000 bpd now, a 10-fold increase and we expect it to be better from here." This prompted Trump to remark that energy trade was "going up very very rapidly. Thank you very much Dan. Really great job."

Diversification of supply basket is a key ingredient of Modi's energy security policy as it aims to derisk the country's oil flow from the volatile geopolitics of West Asia, which remains the lead supplier. Trump's doctrine of energy dominance aims at providing an outlet for the abundant harvest of the US fracking boom, turning the country into a net exporter three years back.

This makes the US an attractive proposition as a supplier for India, which meets 83per cent of its oil and almost half of gas needs through imports. Rising US supplies and emergence of Russia as another major exporter, have changed the rules of the oil game by reducing OPEC's sway on global oil market.

Already, India's oil and gas imports have attained a distinct American flavour as prolonged period of abundant supplies and tepid demand growth in developed economies shifted global flows in Asia's favour. The US has emerged as an important supplier of crude for India, shipping over 9 million tonne till December 2019 to mark nearly 88per cent rise over 2018.

Naturally, the two sides are looking at additional areas of energy trade, exemplified by a letter of co-operation between ExxonMobil's India affiliate and state-run IndianOil for helping transport further expanding its LNG business initiatives -TNN



















