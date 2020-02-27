India's sugar production to stay higher, surplus looms





Bountiful sugar output in India, also the world's No. 1 consumer, in the current 2019-20 season will leave around 6 million tonnes of surplus for the next year beginning October 2019, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills are likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2019-20, 1.92per cent lower than the November forecast of 26 million tonnes, ISMA said, thanks to higher crop yields and the robust sugar recovery from the cane crop.

Years of bumper cane harvests -- a result of a high-yielding variety introduced a few years ago -- and plentiful production have hammered domestic prices, hitting mills' financial health and making it hard for sugar barons to pay money owed to cane farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.

Mounting cane dues and mills' deteriorating financial condition forced the government to approve a subsidy of Rs 10,448 ($145) a tonne for exports of 6 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season. -Reuters



















NEW DELHI, Feb 26: India looks likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar this year, half a million tonnes more than a previous forecast of a leading producers' body, exacerbating surplus supplies in the world's biggest producer of the sweetener.Bountiful sugar output in India, also the world's No. 1 consumer, in the current 2019-20 season will leave around 6 million tonnes of surplus for the next year beginning October 2019, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.Mills are likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2019-20, 1.92per cent lower than the November forecast of 26 million tonnes, ISMA said, thanks to higher crop yields and the robust sugar recovery from the cane crop.Years of bumper cane harvests -- a result of a high-yielding variety introduced a few years ago -- and plentiful production have hammered domestic prices, hitting mills' financial health and making it hard for sugar barons to pay money owed to cane farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.Mounting cane dues and mills' deteriorating financial condition forced the government to approve a subsidy of Rs 10,448 ($145) a tonne for exports of 6 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season. -Reuters