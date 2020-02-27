Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:01 AM
Home Business

Palm oil tumbles in Kuala Lumpur

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a four-month low on Tuesday, pressured by falling exports and a delay in the economic stimulus package amid a political crisis.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed to trade down 4.13 per cent to 2,438 ringgit ($582.38), its lowest since Oct 29.
On Monday, Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as prime minister but was immediately reappointed as interim premier and later disbanded the cabinet, sending local currency, bond and stock markets lower.
The political crisis has delayed the announcement of an economic stimulus to counter the coronavirus impact, from Thursday to a later date, the country's former finance minister said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's Feb 1-25 exports fell between 3pc and 5pc from a month before, according to cargo surveyors on Tuesday. Palm oil exports to the second-largest palm buyer China have lagged due to the fast-spreading coronavirus, sparking demand concerns as global spread of the virus flares up.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Britain could lose $32b in EU exports without trade deal
China auto sales fell in January
American, Qatari airlines sign strategic partnership
Lufthansa says to freeze hiring, cut costs over coronavirus
US airlines, hotels extend rebooking as coronavirus spreads
European shares fall on coronovirus fears
Pak exploring new raw material sources as coronavirus hits China
NRB Commercial Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Hafiz Imroz Mahmud


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft