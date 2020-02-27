Gold slides in London





Spot gold slipped 0.8pc to $1,646.80 per ounce by 1209 GMT, having shed more than 1pc at one point earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 1.6pc to $1,649.50.

On Monday, the metal surged as much as 2.8pc to $1,688.66, its highest since January 2013.

Gold in euros and gold priced in sterling slid from all-time peaks hit on Monday.

On the technical front, gold may retest a support at $1,639 per ounce, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1.3pc to $2,661.99 per ounce.

Silver fell 1.4pc to $18.37 an ounce, having touched its highest since early September on Monday, while platinum inched 0.1pc lower to $962.60. -Reuters

















