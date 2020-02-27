Marcel Digital Campaign Season-6 starts





To encourage customers' simultaneous participation in the campaign's Season-6, the local brand has declared some special benefits, including 600 units of free fridge and different values' sure cash vouchers, on the purchase of fridge, TV and air conditioner during the period of February 24 to May 31, 2020.

In Season-6, customers could get 600 units of fridge as free by purchasing any model of fridge, TV or AC from Marcel outlets across the country. Otherwise, sure cash vouchers up to Tk 10,000 are available for each customer. In addition, customers of Marcel AC are also offered maximum 12 years equivalent electricity bill.

Marcel officials informed that they brought the post sales service under the online network. Thus, they have been creating customer database through conducting digital campaign for the last two years. During the campaign, products' bar code, customer's name, address and contact number have been stored on Marcel's customer database.

















