Stocks extend falling streak on selling





At the DSE, the prime index DSEX plunged by 72.08 points or 1.55 per cent to settle at 4,549, losing 209 points in the past five consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also ended lower when the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell sharply by 33.26 points to close at 1,517 and the DSES (Shariah) index lost 9.61points to settle at 1,060.

Turnover stood at Tk 6.27 billion on the country's premier bourse, remaining almost flat over previous day's turnover of Tk 6.29 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 356 issues traded, 226 closed lower, 84 ended higher and 46 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 166,362 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 252.04 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,484 billion, from Tk 3,527 billion in the previous session.

Grameenphone (GP) topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 166 million changing hands, closely followed by Indo-Bangla Pharma, VFS Thread Dyeing, Brac Bank and National Polymer.

Central Pharma was also the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.56 per cent while Brac Bank was the worst loser, losing 9.53 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI, declined by 207 points to close at 13,941 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX lost 128 points to finish at 8,455.









The losers beat gainers, as 140 issues closed lower, 81 ended higher and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.36 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 334 million in turnover.





