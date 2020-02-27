

‘No virus impact on commodity prices’

The meeting however believes the garments industry in Bangladesh are facing some problems in supply chain due to coronavirus, but there is no negative impact on export of readymade garment (RMG) products.

The high level inter-ministerial meeting on 'Prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and fixing measures to face the impact of Coronavirus on Bangladesh's Economy' discussed the issue at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in view of the growing concerns and to recommend measures if it so needed, officials at PMO said.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus presided over the meeting while Finance Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Senior Secretary of the Banking and Financial Institutions Division Md Ashadul Islam, Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Internal Resources Secretary and National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Bangladesh Bank deputy governor and senior officials of the different ministries, divisions and departments attended the meeting.

Dr Kaikaus asked the health ministry to ensure 100 percent thermal scanning at different borders and airports, including Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, for inbound passengers from different countries, including China.

He put emphasis on making short, medium and long term contingency plans and implementing the plans in stipulated time and continuing the increasing trend of import, export and remittance for achieving the target of economic growth.

Abdur Rouf expressed his hope that the country will achieve higher growth in the current fiscal due to increasing investment in the economic zones and ongoing mega projects.

Jafar Uddin said the importers of the country have issued import orders for machinery, raw materials and chemicals of garments industry and onion, garlic, ginger and others essential commodities before the Chinese New Year.

"Bangladesh is also importing essential commodities from India, Myanmar, Egypt and Turkey. So there is sufficient supply and stock of essential commodities in the market," he added.















