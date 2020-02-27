

Financing poor for business and investment underscored

They were speaking on financing of businesses for the poor in Bangladesh held a "Action-Framing Conference: Transforming Financial Market for Small Businesses" in Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the city.

Funded by a £25m financial sector reform programme by UK Aid and managed by Nathan Associates the seminar was divided into four working sessions.

Panelists held discussion on issues such as harnessing digital transformation for improving inclusion in Bangladesh's financial landscape, adopting omni-channel distribution model.

They also discussed ways and means how to create blended finance architecture for catalysing impact investment and the role of market facilitators to further catalyse policy reforms and private sector investment.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was the chief guest on the occasion. Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary, Financial Institutions Division was also present as special guest.

Feisal Hussain, Team Leader of BFP-B, Jim McAlpine, Acting Country Representative, DFID Bangladesh and Eamon Cassidy, Managing Director of Nathan Associates, London also took part in discussion

Speaking on the occasion, Alam laid emphasis on significance of making financial accessibility and developing national funds more accessible and universally available. He also spoke on importance of gaining trust and funds correlation with overall market demand. He suggested decreasing information gap that hinder growth in most rural areas

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and project leader Ahmed Jamal Bank highlighted the phenomenal positive changes and impacts of the fund over the past decade on small enterprises development.

It contributed to 8 percent GDP growth in last year in this year where 50 percent of total lending went for empowering women by creating feasible entrepreneurship. The inclusion growth was mainly focused on female minorities, he said.















Speakers at a conference held in the capital on Wednesday emphasized on financing poor for business through reforming policies for boosting private investment specially from the medium and small businesses in the country.They were speaking on financing of businesses for the poor in Bangladesh held a "Action-Framing Conference: Transforming Financial Market for Small Businesses" in Radisson Blu Water Garden hotel in the city.Funded by a £25m financial sector reform programme by UK Aid and managed by Nathan Associates the seminar was divided into four working sessions.Panelists held discussion on issues such as harnessing digital transformation for improving inclusion in Bangladesh's financial landscape, adopting omni-channel distribution model.They also discussed ways and means how to create blended finance architecture for catalysing impact investment and the role of market facilitators to further catalyse policy reforms and private sector investment.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam was the chief guest on the occasion. Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary, Financial Institutions Division was also present as special guest.Feisal Hussain, Team Leader of BFP-B, Jim McAlpine, Acting Country Representative, DFID Bangladesh and Eamon Cassidy, Managing Director of Nathan Associates, London also took part in discussionSpeaking on the occasion, Alam laid emphasis on significance of making financial accessibility and developing national funds more accessible and universally available. He also spoke on importance of gaining trust and funds correlation with overall market demand. He suggested decreasing information gap that hinder growth in most rural areasDeputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and project leader Ahmed Jamal Bank highlighted the phenomenal positive changes and impacts of the fund over the past decade on small enterprises development.It contributed to 8 percent GDP growth in last year in this year where 50 percent of total lending went for empowering women by creating feasible entrepreneurship. The inclusion growth was mainly focused on female minorities, he said.