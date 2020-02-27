Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Back Page

Dhaka Bar Association polls begins

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Court Correspondent

The two-day-long Dhaka Bar Association election for the session 2019-2020 started on Wednesday.
The vote casting will continue till Thursday afternoon.
The casting of vote of the biggest bar in the Sub-Continent started Wednesday morning and it ended at 5pm with one hour break from 1pm to 2pm.
On the first day of the election a total of 3780 votes were cast.
A total of 46 candidates are vying for 27 posts including President and General Secretary. Some 18,150 lawyers will franchise their rights to elect their leaders.




The Awami League leaning 'white panel' and BNP-Jamaat leaning Blue panel are competing in the election.
Md Mosharref Hossain and Ahsan Tareque are contesting for the posts of president and general secretary respectively from White Panel while Md Iqbal Hossain and Md Hossain Ali Khan Hasan are vying for the posts from Blue Panel.
Advocate Munshi Fakhrul Islam is conducting the election as Chief Election Commissioner.
Last year white panel bagged 18 posts including president and secretary while Blue panel won nine posts.



