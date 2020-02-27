Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:00 AM
Home Back Page

BIMSTEC states urged to share energy resources for sustainable growth

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Diplomatic Correspondent

Speakers in the concluding day of international conference on integrated power management issue has said the political unrest of this region and non-cooperation attitude of the member states of BIMSTEC countries have failed to make a common platform to enhance cooperation among the member states of South and Southeast Asian region.
They urged the member countries of BIMSTEC to work together to achieve sustainable growth through sharing of available energy resources in the South and Southeast Asian region.
They said that the countries could solve their energy problem through using the hydro potential of the member countries of this region.
"We need to sort out the real problem including the political problems of this region to achieve our economic goal," the speakers said mentioning the regional conflicts of these areas.
We are working here more than 20 years to establish South Asian Regional Initiative (SARI) and other platforms' but we failed to achieve our common goal which is economic development, we failed to do any collective work we could be able to make some bi-lateral agreements here.
Speakers discussed the political unrest of this region, mentioned the non-cooperation attitude of the member states countries here and said "the BIMSTEC countries have failed to make a common platform to enhance cooperation among the member states," they said.
It said despite having a huge demand of electricity and sources of hydro potential in Nepal and Myanmar, it failed to make any progress rather Bangladesh achieve 95 per cent success in this regard.
  The two day long conference organized by the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has concludes here on Wednesday with a promise to work on connecting around 3,000 kilometre-long power grid from Myanmar-Thailand - India.
BIMSTEC Secretary General M Shahidul Islam delivered the concluding speech while Mission Director of USAID, Bangladesh, Derrick S Brown spoke. Experts from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand took part in the discussion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bar Association polls begins
BIMSTEC states urged to share energy resources for sustainable growth
Khaled Bhuiyan indicted in drug case
Coronavirus cases emerging faster outside China: WHO
ROs asked to submit lists of poll officials
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed deposit protection act: BB
14-party to take oath to stop women, child abuse
Quader hints at Khaleda’s involvement in BDR mutiny


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft