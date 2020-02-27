Khaled Bhuiyan indicted in drug case

A Dhaka court has framed charges against expelled Dhaka city Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in a drug case.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court framed the charges against Khaled on Wednesday and fixed April 1 for beginning trial. A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 arrested Khaled from his Gulshan residence on September 18 in 2019 for running an illegal casino in the capital's Fakirerpool area.

The RAB men seized illegal weapons, Yaba pills and a huge amount of cash from his residence. RAB filed three cases against Khaled with Gulshan and Motijheel police stations the following day under the Narcotics Control Act, Firearms Act, and Money Laundering Prevention Act.













