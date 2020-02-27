ROs asked to submit lists of poll officials

The Election Commission on Wednesday asked returning officers to prepare lists of election officials of those who will conduct Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 by-polls and send the lists to the commission by March 5.

In this regard, the Commission on Wednesday sent letters to the returning officers concerned asking them to send the lists to the EC by March 5.

The EC also asked them to send the lists of polling stations of those two by-polls to the commission by February 25.

The by-elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 will be held on March 29.















