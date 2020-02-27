Video
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed deposit protection act: BB

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The depositors' money in the banks and financial institutions will be more secure under the proposed 'Deposit Protection Act, 2020' as depositors will get Tk 1,00,000 within 90 days if any bank becomes bankrupt and rest of the money will be returned from the assets of the bank concerned.
"The 'Bank Company Act' and the 'Deposit Insurance Act' ensure the security of depositors. If the new law is made effective, the depositors of the financial institutions and the scheduled banks will be more secure," said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Chief Spokesperson M Serajul Islam at a press conference on Wednesday at the BB's headquarters here.
He urged all not to be anxious or frightened by the reports published in the different media recently.
Under the existing law, he informed, if the central bank declare bankrupt to any bank, the depositors money will be paid from the 'Deposit Insurance Trust Fund' within a hundred and eighty days.
As per the deposit money in the current insurance fund, Serajul Islam said, 92 per cent depositors' accounts are fully insured.
Moreover, he said, in the bank company act, there is a clear provision for repayment of all deposits from the assets of the bank in case a scheduled bank falls.
As per the proposed 'Deposit Protection Act, he said, the government is likely to double the amount of insurance coverage. If the new provision will come to effect, about 96 per cent of the depositors will be fully insured, he added.
The BB chief spokesperson expected that 100 per cent deposit will be insured in future as the 'Deposit Protection Trust fund' invests in the public Treasury bond sector and the profit from the investment and the premium paid by the scheduled banks increases day by day.


