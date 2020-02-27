14-party to take oath to stop women, child abuse





The decision was taken at a meeting of the ruling alliance held at the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka with its coordinator Mohammed Nasim, also Presidium Member of AL, in the chair.

The alliance leaders urged all the people from all corners to participate in the programme in the spirit of the country's independence and liberation war of 1971.

After the meeting, Mohammed Nasim told reporters, "We chose the period of 'Mujib Year' for building a social movement against women and child repression."

"We will take formal oath on March 1 at the Shikha Chiranton of Suhrawardy Udyan to prevent woman and child repression. We don't want to see any incident of women and child repression in Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla anymore," Nasim added.























