Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:00 AM
Home Back Page

14-party to take oath to stop women, child abuse

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The 14-party alliance decided to take oath on March 1 this year at the Shikha Chiranton in Suhrawardy Udyan to prevent women and child repression as part of celebration of the 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the ruling alliance held at the AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka with its coordinator Mohammed Nasim, also Presidium Member of AL, in the chair.
The alliance leaders urged all the people from all corners to participate in the programme in the spirit of the country's independence and liberation war of 1971.
After the meeting, Mohammed Nasim told reporters, "We chose the period of 'Mujib Year' for building a social movement against women and child repression."
"We will take formal oath on March 1 at the Shikha Chiranton of Suhrawardy Udyan to prevent woman and child repression. We don't want to see any incident of women and child repression in Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla anymore," Nasim added.


