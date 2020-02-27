Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 7:00 AM
Home Back Page

Quader hints at Khaleda’s involvement in BDR mutiny

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday blamed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman for their alleged involvement in the BDR carnage.
"BNP leaders are telling fake stories on Pilkhana tragedy. If they want to open the issue once again, many hidden things will come out. Khaleda usually rises from bed in the afternoon. On the day, she rose in the morning and talked with Tarique frequently over phone in between 5:00am to 7:00am," he said.
He made the remark while addressing a programme at the National Museum Auditorium organised by Sheikh Russel Shishu-Kishore Parishad marking the 32 founding anniversary of the organization.
Regarding BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's recent announcement of reinvestigation  and retrial of the BDR carnage, he claimed that the BNP leaders are telling fake stories on Pilkhana tragedy.
"We have ensured trial of the carnage where many people were convicted for their involvement in the incident. It had set an example in the world by convicting huge number of people in a single case," he added.
Obaidul Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is the only Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who has taken actions against the errant party men. She showed the courage to fight for honesty and ideology."
He urged the children to become good and ideal human beings following the family members of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Chairman of the organization Rakibur Rahman chaired the programme while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak spoke on the occasion, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bar Association polls begins
BIMSTEC states urged to share energy resources for sustainable growth
Khaled Bhuiyan indicted in drug case
Coronavirus cases emerging faster outside China: WHO
ROs asked to submit lists of poll officials
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed deposit protection act: BB
14-party to take oath to stop women, child abuse
Quader hints at Khaleda’s involvement in BDR mutiny


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft