Quader hints at Khaleda’s involvement in BDR mutiny





"BNP leaders are telling fake stories on Pilkhana tragedy. If they want to open the issue once again, many hidden things will come out. Khaleda usually rises from bed in the afternoon. On the day, she rose in the morning and talked with Tarique frequently over phone in between 5:00am to 7:00am," he said.

He made the remark while addressing a programme at the National Museum Auditorium organised by Sheikh Russel Shishu-Kishore Parishad marking the 32 founding anniversary of the organization.

Regarding BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's recent announcement of reinvestigation and retrial of the BDR carnage, he claimed that the BNP leaders are telling fake stories on Pilkhana tragedy.

"We have ensured trial of the carnage where many people were convicted for their involvement in the incident. It had set an example in the world by convicting huge number of people in a single case," he added.

Obaidul Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is the only Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who has taken actions against the errant party men. She showed the courage to fight for honesty and ideology."

He urged the children to become good and ideal human beings following the family members of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Chairman of the organization Rakibur Rahman chaired the programme while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak spoke on the occasion, among others.



















