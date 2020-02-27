Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:59 AM
Home Back Page

No need for group separation at school  level: PM

Says this will help students hone their merits

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a photo session with 172 recipients of the Prime Minister Gold Medal-2018 at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday. The award is given for students' excellence in 2018. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said there is no need for group separation in class nine and all students can take up same subjects up to Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level.
"To me, there's no need for this group separation at all… everyone can study all subjects until  SSC. It's better to have group separation after SSC, at least then students can have the opportunity to hone their merits," she said while giving away the Prime Minister Gold Medal-2018 to 172 meritorious students from public and private universities for outstanding academic achievements.
She said many countries including the USA do not have this kind of group separation. PM said during the Pakistan regime, the then president Ayub Khan introduced this system in 1963. "I think it is better to not have this," she added.
She also said that all subjects are now related to science and there is nothing beyond the purview of science.
She emphasised the need for diversification of education which will pave way for employment abroad and advance the country simultaneously.
UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the ceremony. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Education Secretary Mahbub Hossain also spoke at the programme.    -UNB


