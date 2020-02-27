Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:59 AM
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Feb 26: The main accused in Naniarchar upazila chairman Shaktiman Chakma murder case was killed in a 'gunfight' with law enforcers at Maisbhanga in Sadar upazila early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Arpan Chakma alias Babudhon Chakma, a member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF).
Sources said the gunfight began around 5:00am when a gang of criminals suddenly opened fire on a patrol team from Shuvolong camp, prompting the law enforcers to retaliate.
Mohammad Shafiullah, additional superintendent of police (Rangamati), said that as the team commander informed Shuvolong camp about the attack, another patrol team joined them.
When the criminals fled the scene following the 15-20 minute gunfight, the patrol team recovered Arpan Chakma's body, Shafiullah said.
He said one pistol, local arms, several bullets, one cartridge and other equipment were recovered from the scene. Later, locals identified the UPDF member's body.
Shaktiman Chakma, also a leader of Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity (MN Larma faction), was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in front of the upazila parishad complex on May 3 in 2018.


