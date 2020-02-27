Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:59 AM
Ei mahendrakkhone (On this auspicious moment)

Reviewed by Shahriar Feroze

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Imran Rahman

A promising poet takes off with crafty thoughts and words...

Ei mahendrakkhone (On this auspicious moment)

Ei mahendrakkhone (On this auspicious moment)

"Ei mahendrakkhone" is Imran Rahman's first published set of Bengali poems. Previously I had published a long list of the poet's Shayari form of poetry for the Daily Observer's Literature page. Only this time I came across his poetic talents in Bengali. However, be it for some invisible reason or a stroke of luck, in recent times a number of my poet friends prefer to have their poetic endeavours reviewed by this man of limited poetic knowledge. Some of the poetry collections, I had recently reviewed were mixed with both good and poor quality poems, but Imran's first publication stands out with flying colours.
As I have mentioned of his Shayari form of English poetry earlier, Imran has undeniably mastered the art to express his deeper feelings through rhythmic words and strong sentiments. With his Bengali poems, he is equally sharp, but apart from the couple of adjectives used to his name earlier, I discovered there were more.
Imran Rahman is also capable of triggering revolt while giving unexpected boost to a crumbling morale. For instance, the poem "Nijeke Cheno" (Know your identity) is one such poem, though one may or may not sense a communal tone because of mentioning some notable figures and landmark events in Islamic history strongly attached with today's oppressed Rohingyas. The Poem "Buriganga" is about a dying river's agony compared to the magnificence of the vanished Mughal era - composed against the backdrop of a mother in her deathbed.
By name, this reviewer enjoyed the short poem "Adhunikata" (Modernity). In today's fast moving world, excessive innovation and technological advance have noticeably hijacked the very humane aspects of mankind. True, life has become easier for a number of innovations and advanced technologies - but the comfort had come at a high price by attempting to give an artificial form to all that exists in the nature.
A distinguished mark of Imran Rahman's poetry is that he is crafty and very selective with his words and thoughts. His lines of comparisons and metaphors often range from historical contexts to the living and to the dead. Most significantly, the poems and their messages are easily comprehensible.     
The final part of Imran Rahman's collection of poems has been enriched with his captivating Shayaris - all in Bangla this time. The 64 page book "Ei mahendrakkhone" comes with an attractive cover. There are 46 poems with a number short Shayris. Famed poet Al Mahmud took the effort to write a short intro for the book, hinting the arrival of a promising poet.
The reviewer is Assistant Editor, News & Editorial, The Daily Observer


