





Ei mahendrakkhone (On this auspicious moment)

As I have mentioned of his Shayari form of English poetry earlier, Imran has undeniably mastered the art to express his deeper feelings through rhythmic words and strong sentiments. With his Bengali poems, he is equally sharp, but apart from the couple of adjectives used to his name earlier, I discovered there were more.

Imran Rahman is also capable of triggering revolt while giving unexpected boost to a crumbling morale. For instance, the poem "Nijeke Cheno" (Know your identity) is one such poem, though one may or may not sense a communal tone because of mentioning some notable figures and landmark events in Islamic history strongly attached with today's oppressed Rohingyas. The Poem "Buriganga" is about a dying river's agony compared to the magnificence of the vanished Mughal era - composed against the backdrop of a mother in her deathbed.

By name, this reviewer enjoyed the short poem "Adhunikata" (Modernity). In today's fast moving world, excessive innovation and technological advance have noticeably hijacked the very humane aspects of mankind. True, life has become easier for a number of innovations and advanced technologies - but the comfort had come at a high price by attempting to give an artificial form to all that exists in the nature.

A distinguished mark of Imran Rahman's poetry is that he is crafty and very selective with his words and thoughts. His lines of comparisons and metaphors often range from historical contexts to the living and to the dead. Most significantly, the poems and their messages are easily comprehensible.

The final part of Imran Rahman's collection of poems has been enriched with his captivating Shayaris - all in Bangla this time. The 64 page book "Ei mahendrakkhone" comes with an attractive cover. There are 46 poems with a number short Shayris. Famed poet Al Mahmud took the effort to write a short intro for the book, hinting the arrival of a promising poet.

The reviewer is Assistant Editor, News & Editorial, The Daily Observer























