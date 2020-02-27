Video
Why Bob Iger’s long goodbye to Disney is a very big deal

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The news that Disney boss Bob Iger is stepping down as the company's CEO has taken the movie world by surprise. Since becoming chief executive in 2005, Iger led the company through several blockbuster acquisitions and the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
Viewed by many to be the most powerful man in Hollywood, Iger had previously announced plans to retire only to push back his departure date. Iger will remain Disney's executive chairman until the end of 2021.
In a statement, the company said Iger would direct its "creative endeavours" while ensuring "a smooth and successful transition".  Bob Chapek, who joined Disney in 1993 and previously ran the company's parks and products division, has been appointed the company's new CEO.
During Iger's tenure as CEO, Disney took over animation studio Pixar, comic book company Marvel, Star Wars originator LucasFilm and Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. These acquisitions, combined with the launch of Disney+, amusement park openings and other factors, saw the company's market value increase five-fold.
Of the 20 highest-grossing films of the 2010s, 13 were Disney releases. Three of these titles made more than $2 billion (£1.54 billion) worldwide. The most lucrative of the three, superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, overtook 2009's Avatar in July 2019 to become the highest-grossing film of all time.
Last year Iger published a memoir, titled The Ride of a Lifetime, in which he wrote about the lessons he had learned from his 15 years as Disney CEO. While promoting his book he gave his only UK interview to BBC media editor Amol Rajan, during which he reflected on his experiences and accomplishments.
"It would be nice to know that it's going to turn out as well as it has, because I probably would have been just a little bit more relaxed," he mused when asked what advice he would offer his younger self.
"But then again if I had been a little bit more relaxed, I probably wouldn't have worked as hard and it might not have turned out. So because you can't go back and do it over in anyway, I wouldn't change a thing."    -BBC


