

‘EshoSikhi Learning App’ launches best brainiac competition

'EshoSikhi' is an edutech platform which is also known as e-learning platform. Its purpose is to spread educational content through technology. Anyone can download the app and get the benefit of 24 hours of study for a nominal monthly fee. 'EshoSikhi' started its journey to provide such facilities for the students of the country.



The "Best Brainiac Competition" is the continuation of this process. To participate in the competition, a student has to register through his/her mobile. After which the preliminary selection test will be held through the 'EshoSikhi' learning app. The list of the qualified students will be notified through the app and SMS on March 22, 2020. The main competition will start with a total of 5000 contestant selected through the primary selection test. Contestants will be notified the rules and timing of this totally online based competition via SMS.



In order to participate in the competition, the contestants will have to install the 'EshoSikhi Learning App' from Google Play. Interested contestants can learn all the rules of the competition by visiting http://www.eshosikhi.com/quiz/









The registration of this competition has already started from February 15, 2020 and will continue till March 10, 2020. Students studying in class XI & XII and candidates of the next SSC and HSC exam and students' equivalent of the above categories will be able to participate in this competition. On top of the Champion & Runners-up, 200 other contestants will win different prizes.





