

HGPC announces photography, art and film carnival

Event Details:

* Events from Art, Photography and Film Club (Artistry site)

* DSLR & Mobile Photography (school, college and University)

Instructions For Photo Submission:

i. Photographs that include sculptures, statues, paintings and other works of art will be accepted as long as they embody copyright contravention or fraud.

ii. The photograph must be the sole work of the participant. By participating, the participant confirms that the photograph does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity and that no other party has any right, title and claim in the photograph. If HGPC finds out that the photo given by the participant belongs to someone else then he/she will be banned from the fest.

iii. If the photo includes any obscene, provocative, defamatory, violence or sexual subject, objectionable, inappropriate content then the photo will be banned and any photo from the participant will not be acceptable in this event.

Art Contest:

As the world is going ahead, the heart of human being is also blooming and the most aesthetic way to show the beauty of human heart and nature is art. For that reason we've come up with the idea of art exhibition. You have to submit your art via mail and if it is chosen then you have to give a payment for your art exhibition. Digital art is also appreciated.

Theme: open

Terms and Conditions:

i. Arts that include sculptures, statues, paintings and other works of art will be accepted as long as they embody copyright contravention or fraud.

ii. The artwork must be the sole work of the participant. By participating, the participant confirms that the photograph does not infringe on the copyrights, trademarks, moral rights, rights of privacy/publicity or intellectual property rights of any person or entity and that no other party has any right, title and claim in the art.

Short Film Contest:

In this event, you have to submit your short film before the event and it will be shown at the venue. The prize of the short film will be given to the director and assistant director.

Submission Criteria

* The Short Film must have been completed on/before 1st March 2020, to be in the Competition.

* The Festival will have Competitions among students and the category will be open.

* Participants should be 16 years of age or above as on 1st February 2020.

* Only the Director or Assistant Director of the Short Film can send the entry to the fest.

* Entries must be playable on common media players. Festival Management will not be responsible if the film is not screened due to a problem with the DVD format. Common formats such as MP4, MOV and AVI files are recommended.

* The total running time of short film must be less than 10 minutes in length, including beginning and ending. There is no minimum running time.

* The film can be Documentary, Experimental, Narrative, Fiction, Non-Fiction or Animation.

* The short film can be in Bengali/English language.

* Films once selected and submitted for final screening will not be allowed to be withdrawn under any circumstances until the festival will over.

For offline submissions in person:

* The film can be in Pen drive or in DVD in MP4 / MOV / AVI formats.

* Both Preview file should be Labelled in this sequence only:

Film Title/ Language/ Duration/ Director's Name, Mobile Number, E-Mail ID.

Legal Implications:

* Short Films that are submitted must be the Entrants' Original Work and shall not infringe on any Copyrights or any other rights of any third parties.

* By entering the Festival, the entrant agrees that the authority will not be held liable for any copyright infringements perpetrated by you or your short film.

* Contestants agree that they have obtained all required permissions regarding music, sound and/or images presented in your short film.

* 14th HGPC Photography, Short Film & Art Carnival 2020 reserves the right to not screen any film(s) for any reason it deems valid at any given point of time after submission to the Festival Office.

* Entrants will retain all ownership rights to their films submitted.

* if the film includes any obscene, provocative, defamatory, violence or sexual subject, objectionable, inappropriate content then the film will be banned and any film from the participant will not be acceptable in this event.

Eligibilities: A student from any institution can participate in this event.

Eligible Regions: Bangladesh

Application Process:

You can submit your DSLR photos or Mobile photos or both via email and if it is chosen after a rigorous screening then they will exhibit it in their college premises. You will have to do a payment for the exhibition.

Email ID for Photo Submission:

* For DSLR photos:

* For Mobile photos:

Application Deadline: March 1, 2020.































