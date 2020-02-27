

Social Impact of Mobile Phone

The mobile phone has become a common and chipper product. Almost everyone has two or three mobile phone, and they have only been around 35 years and popular for about 15. Yet, they have become an indispensable part of daily life.

The basic function of mobile phone is to make and receive calls from anywhere you have service. Even though they can do more, calling is their main function. This function enables a person to make or receive a call without having to worry about location. The main benefit of a mobile phone is convenience. You have all you need is one device. If you need to send an email at lunch, you can. If you need directions, you can get them, and if you need to get online, it is there for you.

On the other hand, the negative uses of mobile phone- almost people in our country were using mobile phones; these devices have been known to cause users some problems. Mobile phones help you stay in touch, but they are also a hindrance in certain situations. Avoiding mobile phones completely may not be an option, but understanding the problems they cause makes it easier to use them in the proper manner.

On the most negative uses of mobile is when access them while driving. While more attention has been given to driving and text messaging, many people still do it on a regular basis. So, mobile phone use while operation a vehicle has caused so many accidents.

Some people use mobile phones as a way to invade others' privacy, with advancements in technology. It is possible to spy on people and keep track of what they are doing with their mobile phones. For example, phones make it possible to record a conversation or use the GPS capability to pinpoint where an individual is. Some married people read their spouse's text messages to see if they are up to anything that they should not be doing.

A large percentage of students use mobile phones in class, and some dating websites have taken to warning daters away from cell use during meet ups. Some students something uses mobile phone as a way to enhance cheating on tests and assignments. One third of students with mobile phone admit to cheating with them at some point. In class, students communicate with others through a quick text message or email. For example, one student takes a test which getting answers from another student outside the room with a textbook. Assignments are also easily photograph and text messaged or emailed to a friend. With the case of use and wide availability of mobile phones, they have changed the landscape of education in general. Another potentially negative way to use a mobile phone is to talk on it loudly in public place. Mobile users often do not take into consideration how their talking on a mobile phone affects others in the immediate area. Cell phones emit low levels of RF (radio frequency) radiation. Large amounts of this energy can heat and damage tissue, especially around the eyes and testicles, which do not have enough blood flow to carry away such heat. There is also concern that mobile phone might cause cancer, headaches, sleep problems and memory loss.

Mobile phone effects on teenagers. They wasted time on compulsive communication with peers via text SMS and phone calls.

Mobile phones have cameras, which is another feature that is recording to sexual video for women scandalize & sexual harassment. It is very negative aspect for social life.

The positive aspects are- many situations can place a person in danger, and mobile phone help when you are in an unsafe situation. Car accidents, medical conditions, danger situation and travelling alone can necessitate cent acting someone quickly for assistance, with direct or roaming coverage in all but the most remote areas of our country, mobile phone enhance the ability of people to resolve emergency situation. Mobile allows people to be in contact with friends, family and co-workers. Smart mobile phones add to this convenience by allowing you to cheek email and even send files from remote locations.

Another side, the impact of mobile phone on crime, mobile phones has had a positive and negative impact on crime. They have had more of a positive effect with victims receiving help where they might not have before. The negatives have been the use of mobile phones for tools in committing crimes. Unfortunately, the mobile phone has had a negative impact on traffic crimes too, such as fatal accidents.

Mobile phones, especially the disposable ones, have made it more difficult for police to trace or listen to the calls of known drug kingpins and crime figures. Tapping phones used to give authorities many leads and evidence of crime activity. This has been foiled by the prevalent use of mobile phones. Drug dealers might get a new mobile phone weekly just to avoid these tactics, which could lead to their arrest.

Mobile phones have been a cause of crime in and of themselves. Despite many laws and warnings, people are still talking and texting on their mobile phones which driving. This is causing numerous traffic accidents, some of which have turned into crimes. When someone dies due to this negligence, arrests are often made for involuntary manslaughter.

The unavoidable human tragedy is all our endeavours end in toxic by products. The best innovations have all too frequently caused the worst incidents. I have always believed that mobile phones are beneficial, no doubt, but have been inarticulately used, if not abused, to the point of attrition. Thus, the reasonable conclusion of the argument for and against the unrestricted usage of mobile phones, to be made is that the goodness of it is subjective and is reflective of the likeness of the user's intentions.

Writer is a Freelance Columnist and Head of Public Relations at BUFT

























